Jessica Simpson, 40, Shows Lots Of Leg In Revealing Date Night Look: ‘No Pants Required’

Jessica wore a pair of animal-print heels with her bodysuit.

Jessica Simpson showed her fans what a date night outfit looks like for her these days, and she revealed a lot of leg in her flattering one-piece look.

Jessica, 40, is known for showing off her incredible physique in short shorts, mini skirts, and skintight pants. However, her latest look didn’t include any bottoms at all. The Open Book author stunned in a black bodysuit that left her toned legs complete bare. Her enviable stems looked silky smooth, and they even had a slight sheen.

Jessica’s curve-hugging bodysuit had a faux wrap front. The design created a V-neck that dipped down to display a generous amount of her flawless décolletage. The piece also featured long sleeves, making it ideal autumn apparel. A tag indicated that the garment was from Jessica’s own successful fashion brand, The Jessica Simpson Collection.

The fashion designer teamed the Nara bodysuit with a pair of platform pumps that were also from her line. Her fabulously flashy footwear featured a fun classic zebra print in black and white. The shoes were crafted from haircalf leather, and they featured high stiletto heels.

Jessica kept her accessories to a minimum. She wore a ring on each hand, and she also sported delicate hand tattoos. Her long fingernails were painted with white polish. Her blond hair was parted down the center, and her thick tresses were styled in loose, tousled waves. A little lift in the back added some extra volume to her glamorous hairstyle.

Jessica sat on an accent chair with black-and-white upholstery that coordinated with her heels. The eye-catching piece of furniture had a curved back and wooden legs with rope-like knotted carvings. The yoga fan crossed her legs and gave a small demonstration of her flexibility by lifting her left knee up high as she twisted her torso to face the camera. She parted her plump pout and shot an intense look at her photographer as her picture was taken.

In her caption, the mother-of-three joked about going pants-less for her “pandemic date nights.” The look she rocked for her romantic night indoors was a hit with her Instagram followers, and many of them took to the comments section to let her know that they’ve already purchased the items she was pictured wearing. Others gushed over how great she looked.

“My lawwwwwddddd. Finally a positive to this pandemic!” one message read.

“Omg how do you look so amazing! You go girl!” said another fan.

“John Mayer is prob secretly drooling over this pic,” quipped a third commenter.