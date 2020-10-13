Qimmah Russo Wears Cowboy Boots And Goes Topless Under Denim Jacket As She Makes A Calendar Announcement

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo amazed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 13, saw the celebrity flaunting her chiseled physique as she went topless underneath a denim jacket. Giving the whole photoshoot a Western theme, she also wore a pair of cowboy boots and a wide-brimmed hat. However, it was the announcement in her caption of a calendar planned that really got her fans excited.

Qimmah wore a pair of ripped denim cutoffs and paired this with a matching denim top. Wearing nothing at all underneath, plenty of her cleavage was tantalizingly on display, as was her chiseled abs and toned legs.

The first snap saw Qimmah leaning slightly backward as she rested one hand on some wooden railing. She gazed directly at the camera with a defiant pout gracing her lips. Her golden locks were straightened and cascaded down from underneath her floppy hat.

The second picture showed off more of the fitness guru’s muscular figure as she leaned against a box on a benchtop this time, her hand resting gently against her head. Her legs were crossed at the knees and she wore decorative cowboy boots on her feet.

She tagged the photographer Antwoin Gilbert in the update, stating that he was the one responsible for the photography for her upcoming calendar. She also used the hashtag #girlswithmuscles in order to further drive home the theme.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the set had already racked up a whopping 47,100 likes and more than 1,000 comments from her dedicated supporters.

“You look amazing,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Super solid and strong I love this!!!” a fan declared.

“By far my favorite picture of you,” another user stated.

“Top top Amazing. Good luck,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their comment with a variety of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the photos. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones. However, as is always the case with Qimmah, the muscly arm was also in constant use, as was the ogling eyes emoji.

Qimmah shares a variety of content daily on her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off her athletic form yesterday while wearing bright red exercise gear that hugged her form. As she geared up to make a fierce dash, her perfectly toned physique was the highlight of that set.