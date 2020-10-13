WWE News: Charlotte Flair Teases Managerial Partnership With Former Champion

Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE television for a few months now. However, she was drafted to Monday Night Raw on the latest episode, suggesting that she could be set to return to television soon. “The Queen” also teased the possibility of managing Andrade.

As documented by WrestleTalk, Flair took to Twitter and responded to a now-deleted tweet that her real-life boyfriend posted following last night’s show. Andrade appeared to thank Zelina Vega, his former manager, in his post. This prompted Flair to note that “papi will need a new manager” moving forward.

Flair teasing a partnership with Andrade led to some fans weighing in with their thoughts on social media. Some of their followers noted that they should focus on their singles careers instead.

“I think he can be great on his own, WWE just needs to provide him with the opportunity and give him time to grow just like they’ve done with their current top stars,” noted one social media user.

A second follower stated that the 12-time Women’s Champion has been “designed to whoop a**es” and shouldn’t focus on being a valet for her boyfriend.

Flair and Andrade’s romantic relationship hasn’t been factored into WWE storylines yet, but “The Queen” previously stated that she’d be open to working with him on television. As The Inquisitr reported, she discussed the possibility back in January, though she didn’t think the timing was right at the time.

“I think the two of us having separate storylines and not being together on camera is probably for the best right now. Definitely, later down the road, we’re open to the idea of a mixed tag or doing something together.”

Flair is currently recovering from surgery and Andrade’s future is uncertain. He wasn’t sent to any show during the draft, but if he does pair up with Flair, he’ll presumably join the Monday Night Raw roster.

A storyline with Flair would be fresh for Andrade. He was known for his partnership with Vega since his days in NXT, so having him work with someone else would be a refreshing change of pace. Flair’s star power could also lead to him receiving a push.

The former Women’s Champion supporting him could be an interesting way to use her on a flagship show while she recovers. Ric Flair previously revealed that she won’t be able to wrestle again for several months, but that doesn’t mean she can’t contribute in other ways.