Casi Davis Puts Enviable Buns On Display In Front Of Large Mirror, ‘Got My T-Shirt And My Panties On’

Instagram model Casi Davis teased her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 13, showed the celebrity standing in front of a large mirror as she flaunted her enviable figure. In the caption, she simply stated that she had her T-shirt and panties on, which had her fans instantly diving into the comments section in order to voice their opinion on the matter.

Casi wore a large black T-shirt that featured white writing. She had scrunched up the top, holding it against her chest with one hand as she took the selfie, showing off her flat stomach and tiny waist as she did so. This meant that the words could not be discerned.

She teamed this with a black thong that sat high over her curvaceous hips. As she posed in the first snap, she spread one leg to the side, further enhancing her voluptuous figure.

In the second shot, Cassie now posed with her back to the camera. Her golden tresses were styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back as she looked over one shoulder in order to take the shot. As a result of this positioning, her rounded booty was now the focal point.

The model appeared to be in her bathroom as she took the photos. A white enamel basin was positioned at the bottom of the snaps and a towel rack could be seen off to one side.

Casi also tagged the fashion label BoohooMAN, indicating to her supporters where they could go to purchase the same look should they so desire.

As soon as Casi posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the set had already gathered 32,700 likes and hundreds of comments from her legions of fans.

“Juiciest hips on ig,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Double feature,” a fan noted as a result of the two views available in the celebrity’s latest update.

“Sure do. Cute panties,” another user stated in response to Casi’s caption.

“Very beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also using a variety of emoji for added emphasis.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to get their feelings across regarding the set. The most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones. However, considering the content of Casi’s second snap, the peach emoji was also in constant use.

Casi often puts her famous buns on display when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she included some video footage of her derriere as she dived into the ocean.