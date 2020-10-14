Christie Brinkley, 66, Flaunts Fit Figure In Skintight Activewear While Posing On Workout Equipment

The model looked stunning in her sporty ensemble.

On Tuesday, October 13, American model Christie Brinkley shared a series of stunning snaps with her 650,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 66-year-old posing on workout equipment from the company Total Gym. Said equipment had been position outside next to a pool. Gorgeous green foliage can be seen in the background.

Christie sizzled in skintight activewear that featured a long-sleeved black top with thumbholes and a pair of matching high-waisted leggings. The set accentuated her incredible curves and slender waist. She finished off the sporty look with neon yellow tennis shoes. She also styled her blond hair in loose waves and a deep side part.

In the first image, the Parks and Recreation actress sat with her knees bent, as she flashed her beautiful smile. The following photo showed her striking a playful pose with her arms outstretched.

The third picture consisted of a close-up shot. Christie rested her hands on her knees, as she looked directly at the camera. She altered her position for the fourth snap by removing one of her hands from her knee.

For the fifth photo, the author of Christie Brinkley’s Outdoor Beauty and Fitness Book extended her legs. She resumed bending her knees in the sixth picture. The final shot showed the model touching the waistband of her leggings while smiling with her mouth open.

In the caption, Christie advertised for Total Gym, stating that she has used the company’s machinery “for over 20 years.”

The post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes. Quite a few of Christie’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Looking great Christie! I admire your entrepreneurial spirit! You’re a fantastic role model for your kids… and everyone,” wrote one fan, adding a star emoji to the end of the comment.

“It certainly works for you, Goddess Christie!” added a different devotee, seemingly referring to the Total Gym machinery.

“You look gorgeous even while you work out!” remarked another admirer.

“Gorgeous [sight] for my sore eyes. Hope you and your family are safe and healthy,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with numerous fire, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the mother-of-three.

As fans are aware, Christie is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload Instagram posts, in which she wears outfits that showcase her fantastic physique.