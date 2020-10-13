Anllela Sagra Teases Underboob In Black Tank Top

Instagram model Anllela Sagra impressed her 12 million followers with her recent racy post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 13, saw the celebrity lifting her top and exposing some serious underboob. In the caption, she stated that she was about to watch the Colombia national football team play, indicating with a soccer ball and the country code for Colombia. For her avid supporters, though, it was more about her snaps than the football game.

Anllela wore a black tank top that plunged down low in the front. However, most eyes were focused on the bottom of her clothing since the celebrity had pulled it up and partially exposed some underboob in the first snap. Swiping through to the next photo and her fans got more of an eyeful as she lifted her clothing even higher still.

Standing side on to the camera in the first selfie, Anllela’s well-defined abs were on display as was the thin strap of her briefs, which sat high over her toned hips. Her dark locks appeared to be wet, as though she had just been for a swim or had a shower and they cascaded down over one shoulder as she posed. She completed her look with gold-rimmed glasses.

In the second snap, she used her free hand to lift her top as she smiled at her intended audience and stuck out her tongue.

As soon as Anllela posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. it didn’t even take half an hour for the set to rack up more than 41,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Hell [yeah] we are ready!!!” one follower declared in the comments section, although, it is not clear if they were talking about the football match or Anllela’s photos.

“Omg wow,” a fan insisted.

“Looking beautiful,” another user stated.

“Perfection,” a fourth person simply wrote, before adding a long string of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, others also frequently used the kissing one as well.

Anllela often posts scantily-clad snaps to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she shared a couple of shots that showed the model sitting in her car while topless. Needless to say, her admirers instantly jumped on board and commented about them.