WWE News: Wade Barrett Says ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar Ended His In-Ring Career

Wade Barrett was a guest on the latest WWE Draft Watch-Along, which saw him open up the prospect of Big E as a singles star. He then opened up about his experience of facing Big E in the squared circle, revealing that the Friday Night SmackDown superstar effectively ended his in-ring career.

As quoted by WrestleZone, the match took place on the Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania in 2016. He teamed with Sheamus against The New Day, and his exchange with Big E led to him stepping away from wrestling, according to Barrett.

“I’ve taken that spear from him. I’m taking that thing when he jumps up in the air and squashes you to the mat, he throws you around. He is, possibly, outside of Mark Henry, the strongest man I’ve ever been in the ring with. He is more explosive than Mark, too, so it’s the double whammy. He’s fast, he’s got this explosive strength, just ridiculously powerful. What a dangerous man he could be!”

Barrett appeared to be putting Big E over with his comments. He compared him to a Hall of Famer was dubbed “The World’s Strongest Man” and praised his ability. It’s clear he thinks highly of the superstar and believes he has what it takes to become a force to be reckoned with.

However, it’s true that Barrett hasn’t wrestled since 2016. This wasn’t due to an injury or him being forcibly sidelined, as the former Intercontinental Champion wanted to focus on acting and commentary.

However, he hasn’t ruled out a return to the squared circle. As The Inquisitr reported last week, Barrett stated that he wants to face Wade Barrett for the WWE Championship.

He also stated that he’d consider another in-ring program if it made sense, but he’s currently enjoying providing color commentary on NXT to consider lacing up his boots right now.

Barrett returned to the company earlier this year. As The Inquisitr report highlighted, he left in 2016 because he felt he needed a break from the promotion and vice versa. According to Barrett, Triple H and William Regal eventually encouraged him to come back and lend his announcing talents to the black-and-gold-brand.

Big E, meanwhile, is set to receive a run as a singles competitor on the blue brand’s weekly show. He was split from his New Day cohorts Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods during the latest draft, and many fans and pundits expect to see the superstar in the main event scene very soon.