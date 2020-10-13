Abby Rao Puts Buns On Display In Pink Thong Bikini While Posing On A Roof

Abby's bikini included a sarong, but she posed without it to show off her skimpy bottoms.

Abby Rao stunned her Instagram followers by giving them a peek at her peachy derriere on Tuesday, October 13. In a set of photos, she modeled a pretty patterned bikini with a revealing design during a rooftop photo shoot.

The 23-year-old social media influencer wore a design from the online retailer Pretty Little Thing, as indicated by her caption. She looked smoking-hot on a flat gray roof that appeared to be located in a big city. A number of rooftop fixtures and tall buildings could be seen in the background, along with a glimpse of towering mountains. In some of her snapshots, it looked like Abby stood near the ledge of the roof. Her pictures were taken during the golden hour of the day, when the sun cast a warm glow over her creamy complexion.

Her swimsuit was made from shiny stretch fabric with a dusty pink base color. It featured a contrasting brown check print with an abstract design. Abby’s bralette top had a low, straight neckline that put her ample assets on display. A peekaboo detail in the center provided an additional view of a tantalizing amount of her ample cleavage. Below the opening, a long tie hung down from the thin under-bust band.

In her first photo, Abby wore a matching sarong tied around her waist. The swimsuit cover-up was short, and it accentuated the swells of her curvy hips. It featured a long tie, which the model wore on the left side of her body. The sarong’s small size created a large opening over the front of her body.

Abby ditched the cover-up for her second snapshot, which saw her showing off the revealing thong back of her bathing suit bottoms. The triangle of fabric left little of her pert derriere to the imagination. She gave the camera a flirty glance over her shoulder and tilted her head back so that her long blond hair hung down in the air. The tips almost reached her butt.

The rest of the photos showed Abby’s three-piece ensemble from a few different angles, and her slideshow ended with a video. It provided a closer look at her two shiny accessories: a thick gold chain and an on-trend medallion necklace.

The results of the TikTok star’s fashion shoot helped her rack up over 155,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“This just made the day blessed,” read one message.

“You’re an angel,” declared another devotee.

“You’re so sexy and stunning,” a third admirer said.

Abby’s Instagram followers always love it when she models revealing looks. They also gushed over gorgeous photos of their idol rocking lace lingerie with a satin skirt.