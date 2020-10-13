Saffron Barker Puts On A Leggy Display In White Shirt & Boots

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is known for her outfit posts via the social media platform and regularly keeps her followers up to date with what she’s wearing.

The 20-year-old stunned in a white shirt with long sleeves, that were rolled up from the bottom slightly. Over the top, Barker opted for a cream sweater vest that featured a v-neck. She put on a leggy display and didn’t show off any visible bottoms. Barker completed her look with white boots that had hints of black on the side. She accessorized herself with earrings and a gold chain. Barker styled her long wavy blond hair in a ponytail but left the front down to frame out her face.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Barker posed in front of a plain white wall outdoors. She rested both arms beside her and gazed to her right with her locks covering one eye.

In the next slide, Barker raised her right leg and stuck her tongue out. She sported a care-free expression and closed one eye while looking directly at the camera lens.

In the tags, Barker credited hair brand Mark Hill for helping her style her locks, Missguided for her necklace, Zara for her sweater vest, H&M for the shirt, and PrettyLittleThing for her footwear.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 100,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“I could never pull this off but you look incredible,” one user wrote.

“SAFFRON OMFG YOUR GORGEOUS AND GLOWING,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“this style looks so good on you!!!!!” remarked a third fan.

“Wow you’re the prettiest girl alive,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen on Barker’s Instagram story, she will be including the boots she wore in her most recent upload for her next fashion vlog.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she promoted her clothing range with In The Style by modeling the items from the collection. The influencer was photographed in various ensembles, one of which included a dark blue crop top that was paired with matching high-waisted pants that fell down to her ankles. Barker wore heels which showed off her pedicured toes that were painted with white polish.