Stassie Karanikolaou Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Pink Lingerie

Stassie rocked a few pieces from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line.

Stassie Karanikolaou gave her 9.4 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Tuesday when she went scantily clad in a smoking hot new share. The racy shot was shared to her page just moments ago but has already been showered with praise from her adoring fans.

In the image, the 23-year-old was seen sitting on top of her bed, which was dressed with patterned beige linens and adorned with several plush pillows. She stretched her arms out to either side of her body, resting her hands flat on top of the mattress while hanging her legs over the edge and staring up at the camera with an intense and alluring gaze. She also shared a flirty message in the caption, beckoning her audience to “come back to bed.”

Stassie looked like a total smokeshow as she worked the camera in nothing more than a set of revealing lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line that left very little to the imagination. The set was made of a bright neon pink material that popped against her bronzed body, complimenting her deep, allover tan.

The brunette beauty wore a strappy demi bra in the sultry shot with a low scoop neckline and sexy caged design that highlighted her voluptuous chest and ample cleavage. It had underwire-style cups that further emphasized the busty display, while its thick band helped to accentuate her slender frame.

Stassie also sported a pair of partially sheer panties that gave her look even more of a seductive vibe. The undergarment boasted a daringly high-cut style that showcased her curvy hips and sculpted thighs, as well as her new hip tattoo that was done in bold, Old English font. The piece also featured a curved waistband that fit snugly around her waist, drawing eyes to her flat tummy and abs.

Fans were quick to show some love toward the skin-baring new addition to Stassie’s feed, hitting the like button more than 146,000 times within just 20 minutes of the post going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to compliment the Kardashian-Jenner family friend.

“You look great as always,” one person wrote.

“So perfect,” quipped another fan.

“That pink looks so good on you,” a third follower remarked.

“Hottest body ever,” declared a fourth admirer.

Stassie has been showing off her hourglass silhouette in a number of barely there ensembles lately. In another recent upload, the model brought the heat as she flashed her dangerous curves in a sparkly bandeau bikini. The scanty swimwear look proved to be another hit, earning over 688,000 likes and 2,159 comments to date.