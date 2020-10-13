Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Shows Off Her Toned Stomach In A Cropped Shirt For Latest Instagram Update

Model Viktoria Varga looked effortlessly stunning in a three-photo set for her latest Instagram update. In the post, she was photographed wearing a cropped sweater that showcased her toned stomach as she struck poses in a garden.

The 29-year-old continued her trend of posing in eye-catching locations throughout Italy for these snaps. She was captured next to a set of outdoor table and chairs that were near a wall of lush greenery. Varga tagged her location as Puglia, Italy.

The Hungarian stunner wore her long blond hair down and parted to the right side of her head. She sported a long-sleeved pink turtleneck sweater that was cropped, and had a sash that wrapped around her midsection. Varga also rocked a pair of dark jeans that had flare bottoms, and a pair of tan-colored open-toe sandals. The fashion designer accessorized with a pair of thick hoop earrings, and she had dark sunglasses along with a black Gucci bag on the table and chair beside her.

In the first pic, Varga was shot with her body turned to the side. The social media influencer raised her arms above her head to grab her long hair. This pose made the pink top hug onto her chest, and helped embellish her tanned stomach as she looked off-camera with her mouth agape.

Varga was captured for a full-body shot in the second slide. She leaned back and flashed a fierce glance at the lens. This angle highlighted her impossibly-long legs in the dark pants. In the last pic, Varga sat on a table as she leaned over to adjust a pant leg with a giant smile across her gorgeous face.

For the caption, the model asked her followers how the weather was in their location. She added a yellow heart emoji along with a slew of hashtags including “#smilemore” and “#hungariangirl” before uploading the images on Tuesday.

Many of Varga’s 484,000 Instagram followers took notice of the snaps, and more than 8,800 made their way to the like button in just over 13 hours after they were posted. She received over 160 comments, as her replies were littered with rose emoji. The comments section was filled with replies in multiple languages, as fans left replies to her caption.

“Raining in Paris. You look really pretty and charming as always,” a follower wrote.

“Angel of the world, Viky,” an admirer added.

“Beautiful smile,” another commented.

“These jeans, shoes, top, earrings, make up and your hair are amazing!” a fan replied.

