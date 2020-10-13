Britney Spears Tugs On Sheer Tights While Wearing A Plunging Lace Bralette In Latest Instagram Update

The singer flaunted her fantastic figure in a revealing outfit.

On Tuesday, October 13, Britney Spears shared a series of stunning snaps with her 26.5 million Instagram followers.

In the first image, the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer kneeled with her legs spread on a black bench in front of a white wall. She opted to wear a plunging orangish-red bralette with lace detailing and a pair of black underwear underneath sheer striped tights. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves and toned midsection on display. The mother-of-two piled on the accessories, sporting earrings, a necklace, a sparkling belly button ring, a thumb ring, and what appears to be a clear bracelet worn on her left wrist. Britney also wore her long locks down in a tousled style.

For the photo, she tugged on the waistband of her tights with both of her hands. Britney tilted her head and focused her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

The following two pictures were nearly identical to the first shot, save for the fact that they were slightly edited.

In the caption of the post, Britney seemed to be making reference to the color of her bralette. She also let fans know that the “first pic” was unedited.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 150,000 likes. Quite a few of Britney’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the Crossroads actress, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You’re beautiful! Forever iconic!” gushed a fan, followed by a kissing face emoji.

“Ok the partial smokey eye with this outfit is gorg,” added a different devotee.

Many commenters also noted that they were concerned for the 38-year-old’s well-being, which is a common occurrence in the comments section of Britney’s posts.

“Omg Britney, please take care of yourself,” said a follower, adding both a crying face and a pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Someone take her Instagram away. Something just is not right!” remarked another social media user.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Britney recently uploaded a brief video, in which she discussed her experiences this past summer. Throughout the video, Britney stood, swaying back and forth, as she spoke directly to the camera. She wore a white puff-sleeved top, beige bottoms, a red necklace, and numerous bracelets. That post has received over 180,000 likes and 14,000 comments since it was shared.