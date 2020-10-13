Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kyle Struggles

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, October 14, tease that Kyle struggles as Summer watches. Sharon plans her wedding despite Faith’s unhappiness, and Lily calls out Billy, earning his respect.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) keeps the secret that he and Summer (Hunter King) didn’t get married, according to SheKnows Soaps. However, he won’t be able to keep it to himself for very long because Summer messages Jack (Peter Bergman) for a leave of absence from Jabot. Plus, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) figured it out too.

Then, there’s the fact that Kyle keeps trying to talk to Lola (Sasha Calle). She seems pretty done with Kyle, but she’s not too happy about it. She doesn’t wish him and Summer well, but she also doesn’t seem interested in trying another relationship with her ex-husband either.

The whole thing is a series of missteps because although Kyle doesn’t know it, Summer is in Genoa City spying on him, and somebody figures out her game before the day is over.

Johnny Vy / CBS

Sharon (Sharon Case) still doesn’t know the results of her surgery, but she is ready to jump full steam ahead into her wedding planning. She wants Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) to help her. Mariah tries to be a good sport and helps Sharon look through bridal magazines and make some choices for the big day.

Although she seems excited to start her life with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Sharon also needs to know the result of her recent operation. By the end of the day, she receives a fateful call with news about her results. Sharon’s been through the ups and downs of treatment failing already, and she isn’t sure if she can handle another failure.

Finally, Jill (Jess Walton) made it clear when she hired Lily (Christel Khalil) that she wanted the younger woman to keep an eye on Billy (Jason Thompson). Lily has struggled to do that since Billy acts without considering the consequences so often. Thankfully for Lily and Chancellor Communication, his rash decision to publish the exposé on Adam (Mark Grossman) without consulting her turned out okay.

When Lily overhears Billy playing fast and loose with an anonymous source, she calls his bluff. Lily lets Billy know that she will not put up with any of his nonsense, and because she calls him out, Billy makes a better choice. He appreciates it too, which means Jill’s plan seems to be working well.