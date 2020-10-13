Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée, Brittany Matthews, Flaunts Toned Midsection And Slim Figure While Working Out

Brittany Matthews showcased her insanely fit body in her latest October 13 Instagram update. Brittany, who recently got engaged to the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, used the social media platform to promote fitness equipment and even offered her 701,000 followers a chance at winning a potential giveaway.

In the photo, the 25-year-old wore a bright green sports bra with a mesh upper portion and a tiny cutout that exposed a small amount of her cleavage. The tight bra allowed Brittany to flaunt her well-defined midsection and sculpted shoulder muscles. She paired the eye-catching top with dark grey yoga pants. The pants were a high-rise fit, and rose to just below her belly button. Due to the fact that they were formfitting, Brittany’s quadriceps popped in the pic. She also appeared to be wearing white tennis shoes, as they were just barely visible in the bottom of the snap.

Brittany’s photographer captured the picture as she was in the middle of the lift it seemed. She posed in a slight lunge, with her left leg slightly bent and placed about a foot in front of her opposite leg, which was perfectly straight. Brittany leaned her body forward as both arms, which were holding the handles that were attached to a piece of workout equipment, performed a bicep curl. Her elbows bent at a right angle as the muscles in her shoulders and abs seemed to be working, as they were toned in the photo.

Mahomes’ fiancée wore a simple gold chain around her neck as she gazed down in concentration in the picture. Her lips were pursed as if she were exhaling. Brittany had her sandy blond hair straightened and tied in a ponytail high on her head.

The fitness influencer appeared to be in a gym of some sort, as there was a piece of fitness equipment, a rack of free weight dumbbells, and a window in the background of the snap.

Many of Brittany’s followers commented on the photo in hopes of winning the prize she was giving away. Additionally, over 13,000 people liked the post shortly after it went live.

Her fans anticipation is growing in regards to her pregnancy with Mahomes, which she announced earlier in the month on social media. Brittany recently displayed her baby bump while cheering on the Chiefs as they faced the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, according to a report from The Inquisitr. In the pictures, she rocked a white crop top shirt with a skin-tight black pencil skirt that extended down to just above her knees.