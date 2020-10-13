Donny Osmond Gushes Over Sister Marie In Sweet IG Post: ‘I Can’t Imagine Going Through Life Without You’

It was his way of wishing her a happy birthday.

Donny Osmond gushed over his sister Marie in honor of her 61st birthday via a sweet Instagram post where he shared how much he loved and supported her in a lengthy caption. He added a slideshow of nine photographs of he and his sister from toddlers through to today and singled out their “special relationship.”

Donny and Marie were the seventh and eight children of a brood of nine that included brothers Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, and Jimmy. Born two years apart to parents Olive and George Osmond, the siblings shared a closeness that came from spending time at home with their mother while their older brothers traveled with their father, and performed as a barbershop quartet.

In the first photograph, a black and white snap showed the duo standing alongside one another. Marie appeared to have on a nightgown while Donny wore a collared shirt and jeans.

The second image seemed to have been snapped when Donny was a teen idol to millions of teenage girls in the early 1970s and Marie had scored her first number one country music song titled “Paper Roses.”

In the third pic, the siblings appeared as presenters at an awards show. This photograph was likely taken at the time of the debut of ABC’s Donny & Marie which hit the airwaves in 1975. Marie’s hairstyle is similar to the one she donned for the first season of the series at the age of 16. A fourth image was taken during the second season of the show when Marie wore a sleek chin-length bob.

Subsequent photos showed the duo as they maneuvered their way in the industry as Broadway stars, singers, talk series hosts, and entertainers.

The remaining three pics were taken during a time when Donny and Marie headlined their own musical revue on the Las Vegas strip. This run lasted for 11 years and 1,730 performances reported USA Today.

In response to her brother’s sentimental post, Marie responded with the following statement.

“So many fun years together, I love you my brother eternally,” she penned.

Fans also shared their feelings regarding the unforgettable slideshow of pics.

“Aww cute pic..there was a girl there was a boy..who gave us so much joy….love the memories & the bond between a Brother and Sister. Happy Birthday have a blessed day…..and many many many more,” wrote one fan.

“Two of the cutest, sweetest, talented, & Blessed people on the Planet!!! May Joy & Love continue to abound in your special relationship,” noted a second follower.

“Your words are so loving and sweet. You are both are blessed. I hope she has a wonderful Birthday celebration,” commented a third Instagram user.