Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Photo Of Her & Kanye West In Japan

While Kanye West has been busy preparing for the future with his presidential bid, wife Kim Kardashian reflected on the past, recently sharing an old photo of the two in Japan.

The shot, which Kim shared with her 190 million Instagram followers, featured the couple standing outside amid a rustic landscape with views of the ocean and hills in the background. The mother-of-four noted in the caption that they were visiting the “Tadao Ando Museum.”

The duo wore their signature casual, yet stylish leisurewear, with Kanye sporting a khaki-colored light jacket over what appeared to be an olive green hoodie. The “Ultralight Beam” rapper also wore black pants and stylish white sneakers, topping off the look with a dark-colored baseball cap with white lettering.

Kim looked sporty chic in a black North Face puffer jacket and what seemed to be a hoodie underneath. The reality star also wore casual pants and punctuated the look with Balenciaga Triple S sneakers.

The 39-year-old also pulled her hair back into a relaxed ponytail as the two cozied up to each other for the “old pic” she found while cleaning out her phone. Kanye put his left arm around his wife and stuck his right foot out playfully as he leaned on the railing in the background. Meanwhile, Kim leaned into him, keeping her hands in the pockets of her jacket and her left hip cocked.

Followers of the couple were quick to respond to the post, which has received more than 3 million likes and over 42,000 comments. Others simply posted their admiration for Kim’s style and beauty, adding heart and heart-eyes emoji to their replies.

“You are the best, proud of you,” one user wrote.

“The most amazing couple. You look so beautiful, Kim,” shared another follower.

“All around goals!!” a fan exclaimed.

“We love you queen,” an admirer gushed.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been sharing many photos of herself and her beau lately, shutting down rumors that they may be heading for divorce. The Inquisitr recently reported that Kim posted a photo set of the two enjoying “dinner dates” in the Dominican Republic with children Saint, 4, and North, 7. In that photo, she rocked an island-style black dress with a yellow-and-blue color pattern while Kanye sported a red-white-and-blue “Wolves” jersey, smiling with North at his side.