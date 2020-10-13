Bebe Rexha Dazzles In Cut-Out Silver Jumpsuit For ’60s-Inspired Music Video Look

Bebe Rexha took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of photos of herself that were taken on the set of her new music video for “Baby I’m Jealous.” The singer sported different looks throughout, one of which was inspired by the 1960s.

The “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” songstress stunned in a shimmery silver jumpsuit that was cut-out across the decolletage area. The garment featured a white collar that was decorated with sparkly gems. She wrapped a matching belt around her waist that had a large flower on the front. Rexha accessorized herself with numerous bangles and large circular dangling earrings. She rocked long, pointy acrylic nails that were painted with white polish. Rexha, who rose to fame as a blond, recently dyed her hair and styled her fiery red locks in a classic flicked-up bob with a headband across the front.

The 31-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer posted a close-up pic that showcased her vintage look. Rexha gazed directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression and proved that she is versatile enough to embody a vintage era.

In the next slide, she appeared to have uploaded the same snap that had originally been taken from further back. Rexha threw up a peace sign with both her hands and dazzled in the light.

In the tags, she credited her hairstylist, Ignazia Lo Brutto, makeup artist, Samuel, fashion stylist, and Heather Picchiottino for helping her achieve this glamorous look. She also tagged the photographer, Jack Gorlin.

In the span of five hours, Rexha’s post racked up more than 210,000 likes and over 825 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.4 million followers.

“THIS VIDEO WAS EVERYTHING UGH BEBE U SLAYED THIS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“My love looking gorgeous,” another person shared.

“You are the best person,” remarked a third fan.

“Always so delightful to see,” a fourth admirer commented.

On YouTube, the official music video for “Baby I’m Jealous” has already been watched over 10 million times since premiering on October 9. The song features rapper Doja Cat who makes an appearance in the video along with Nikita Dragun, Charli D’Amelio, and Avani. You can watch it here.

Rexha’s huge 2018 hit, “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line recently went diamond in the States after selling over 10 million copies. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wrapped her leg around the huge plaque and posed next to her dog, Bear, who was resting on the sofa.