UFC Fighter Rachael Ostovich Shows Off Her Underboob & Curves In A Halter Top For Spicy Update

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich delighted fans by putting her curvy figure on display in a two-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the pics, she rocked a revealing halter top that flaunted her killer cleavage and toned midsection.

The 29-year-old has been in fight camp to prepare for her next match, but she still found time to upload these spicy photos to her page. Ostovich was photographed standing in front of a blank wall, and there was a blue velvet rope visible along with a banner that hung above her head. The plain backdrop helped to further highlight her enviable physique.

The flyweight had her long black hair in a high ponytail in the back as it cascaded over her shoulders. She sported a crossover halter top that had the classic Burberry pattern. It knotted around a gold chain link necklace and left her fit midsection exposed. Ostovich also had on a pair of black jeans that came above her navel, and a Gucci belt with a gold belt buckle. The 125-pound fighter completed the ensemble with gold hoop earrings.

In the first slide, Ostovich was filmed from the waist up. The Hawaiian tugged on her hair with her left hand as she raised her eyes to look off-camera. Her complexion contrasted against the white background, and this angle gave viewers a shot of her toned stomach.

Ostovich was photographed from the side for the second pic. Once again she grabbed her hair, but this time she stared into the lens with a suggestive grin across her beautiful face. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her underboob in the revealing top.

For the caption, the UFC competitor told followers to “believe” and she added a first place medal emoji. She tagged a Hawaiian lash company, and her facial esthetician in the post before uploading it on Monday.

Many of Ostovich’s 698,000 Instagram followers took notice of the steamy pics, and more than 50,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button. She amassed nearly 470 comments as her replies were flooded with fire emoji. Fellow MMA fighters Pearl Gonzalez and Ariane Lipski replied with praise and heart-eye emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments, and several asked when Ostovich would be fighting again.

“Wow you baaaad hard to believe you a fighter,” one follower replied.

“What a Beautiful QUEEN,” an admirer wrote.

“I can’t breev!!!!” another added.

“Them eyes ain’t lying,” a fan commented.

