Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young Under Investigation For Embezzlement

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young is under investigation for embezzlement of funds from the hip-hop mogul’s company, according to a report by TMZ.

The investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department was opened after Larry Chatman, Dre’s business partner alleged that the rapper’s estranged wife made six-figure withdrawals from the business account for their record company, Record One LLC. Young’s divorce lawyer had previously stated Young was listed as a signatory and trustee, and had the right to withdraw the money.

In the police report, Chatman listed an amount of $385,029 embezzled by the rapper’s ex-wife. In August, lawyers for Record One had written a letter to her legal team alleging she had stolen $353,571.85 by writing a check to herself. The letter accused Young of “blatant and unjustifiable criminal embezzlement of corporate funds.” Demands from Dre and Chatman for Young to return the money were instead met with dismissal of her lawyers, labeling the letter as a “smear attempt,” and the aforementioned withdrawal that launched an official investigation.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Dre’s wife filed for divorce in June 2020, after being together for 24 years. Afterwards, her lawyers also filed paperwork that challenged the couple’s existing prenup. Young claimed that she had signed the prenup in 1996 under duress, and that they both considered it null.

“Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me. Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void.”

Dre, who’s real name is Andre Romelle Young, denied ever ripping up the contract.

Young filed for $2 million in monthly spousal support, an additional $1.5 million to pay for security, and an accelerated $5 million in order to pay for her current legal fees. A judge denied the requests, citing that she had already let go of her security team prior to the hearing. Laura Wasser, Dre’s lawyer, asserted he was already footing the bill for the divorce; he had paid for her legal fees thus far, and would continue to do so, as well as concede to paying for Young’s new security, as long as they did not cost more than what Dre had previously been paying. Dre also cited her AMEX bill, which was reported to be at an average of $350,000 per month, as one of the ways he continued to support her financially despite the separation. Her reps had also alleged that she had suffered domestic violence, both physical and mental at the hands of her husband, but so far had not presented evidence to support the claim.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

After the sale of his Beats company and music streaming service to Apple for $2.6 billion, the producer’s net worth skyrocketed, putting him at over $1 billion net worth. He had already amassed success through his music career and previous venture, Aftermath Entertainment, as well as a number of other entrepreneurial ventures. His wife claimed that since most of the fortune was obtained during their marriage, she should have an equal stake. Copyrights on his 1996 album “The Chronic” and trademarks on Dre’s stage name had also been listed in court documents. Her lawyer claimed he was pilfering assets, while Dre’s said certain assets existed before the were married, which meant she did not have a claim to them.

If charged with embezzlement by the LAPD, Young could face prison time.