Abby Dowse Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Schoolgirl Costume

On Tuesday, October 13, Australian model Abby Dowse made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.4 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 30-year-old posing before a doorframe in a white-walled room. She stood with her legs slightly spread and one of her arms to her side, as she touched her hair. Abby focused her attention on the camera lens with her mouth slightly open.

The model flaunted her fantastic figure in a sexy version of a schoolgirl uniform from the online retailer, Fashion Nova. The costume featured a plunging collared front tie top and a high-waisted plaid miniskirt. The skimpy ensemble put her incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted thighs on full display. She also sported a small plaid necktie, two matching hairbows, a pair of black frame glasses, and what appears to be thigh-high black boots. As for jewelry, she wore hoop earrings, numerous rings, and two delicate bracelets.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her slightly tousled hair in pigtails. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white, which beautifully complemented her tan skin.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The suggestive snap appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 11,000 likes. Quite a few of Abby’s followers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“Omg that is just so so hot,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“I love it sweetheart you look so cute baby,” added a different devotee.

“Omg amazing wow,” remarked another admirer, followed by a red heart, a purple heart, and a blue heart emoji.

“Abby you are so hot,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the provocative photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Abby is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that shows her wearing risque outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore revealing pajamas that consisted of a low-cut pink crop top and coordinating shorts while posing on a bed. That tantalizing picture has been liked over 28,000 times since it was shared.