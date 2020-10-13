Whitney Port Shows Off Back View Of Revealing ‘Voter’ Bikini To Get Her Fans’ Attention

Whitney also shared her feelings about the first presidential debate.

Whitney Port used her bikini body to get the attention of her Instagram followers on Tuesday, and she rocked a swimsuit with a message.

Whitney, 35, shared a photo that was taken from behind. The Hills: New Beginnings star was shown entering a building with weathered wooden plank walls. She pushed an ivory curtain aside as she stepped through the dwelling’s glass sliding door. Her golden blond hair was pushed back behind her shoulders and styled in loose waves.

Whitney wore a white string bikini. The adjustable top had ties around the back and neck, while the bottoms tied on the sides. The string bows sat on the widest part of her narrow hips. The garment’s seat had a cheeky cut that sublimely displayed her peachy derriere. The mostly-open sides showcased the podcast host’s long, lissome legs. Her substantial thigh gap also made an appearance in her pic.

The most distinguishing feature of Whitney’s bikini was located on the back of her bottoms, where the words “I am a voter” were printed in dark letters. The word “voter” was underlined. Her post included a second photo of her swimsuit hanging on a silver showerhead inside an outdoor shower.

In her caption, Whitney encouraged her Instagram followers to get out and vote in the 2020 election. She also asked them to check out her most recent With Whit podcast interview with political strategist Emily Tisch Sussman.

Whitney’s fans thanked her for doing her part to educate her fans about voting.

“Yes! We stan a responsible queen using her platform for this important message,” read one response to her post.

“Go Whit!!!! Using your gorgeous body for good yet again!!!! Love you!!!” another fan gushed.

During their podcast chat, Whitney and Emily discussed a wide array of topics that included the first presidential debate, the electoral college, women’s rights, swing states, the Supreme Court, polls, and the best way to vote in the current political climate. The Hills star revealed that she felt “anxious and sad” after the first presidential debate, and she described it as “crazy.”

Whitney admitted that she feels like she’s “settling” for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, but said that she’s “excited” about his running mate, Kamala Harris. She also got candid when she was asked why she’s decided to get more politically involved now.

“I think being a mom and feeling like this man is doing so much damage that it can affect my child’s life and rights,” she said. “It’s too heartbreaking for me, and I think it took me having a kid to step outside of myself a little bit and have empathy for how this was going to affect someone else.”