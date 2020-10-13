Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Cleavage In Skintight Bustier, Camila Bernal Likes The View

Bruna Rangel Lima thrilled her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent update on Tuesday, in which she flaunted her incredible physique sitting at a dockside restaurant in Malibu, California.

Bruna looked stunning in the two snaps, and the panorama visible from her outside table was almost as breathtaking. The clear sky was just a few shades lighter than the turquoise ocean that stretched out toward it.

Support beams holding the indoor section of the establishment she visited were visible at the water’s edge behind her, surrounded by the white foam of mellow, swirling waves.

She mentioned cheekily in the caption that she enjoyed her vantage point and followed the comment with a smiling emoji wearing a halo.

The post incited an immediate reaction from supporters, nearly 60,000 of who hit the “like” button in the course of the first afternoon after it was uploaded.

Curvy fitness model Camila Bernal was one of the first of hundreds to hit the comments section, responding with a flirty attitude to Bruna’s statement.

“I like my view,” teased Camila, adding a heart-eyes emoji to emphasize her words.

Other Instagram followers were equally as complimentary.

“That beautiful ass lunch we had tho… I had a view with a VIEW,” raved another friend, who shared the same sentiment as Camila.

“I like the views there, too. The background is okay, too,” agreed a third follower.

“You are getting more beautiful every day,” declared a fourth person.

Bruna wore a long-sleeved, white bustier with a low, scoop neck that barely contained her impressive bust.

The top featured a zipper that ran halfway down the center of the garment, just below her cleavage, as well as sable-colored accents along her torso that mirrored her hourglass shape. They ran in pairs from the outside of her breasts and met at the bottom hem, which ended at the most narrow part of her waist, even with her navel.

Bruna paired the lingerie with a pair of high-waisted jeans with a light wash. The tight fit hugged the curves of her rear end and voluptuous thighs.

Diffused sunshine highlighted the reddish streaks in her brunette tresses, which were parted in the center and styled straight. She swept all of her long hair over one shoulder and let it spill over her decolletage, nearly grazing the top of the wooden table at which she sat.

Bruna posed for the casual photos in a simple plastic deck chair with her back arched and her knees spread apart. She tilted her head and gazed at the camera with a coquettish expression.