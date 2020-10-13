Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Curtis Gets Thanks From Portia & Cyrus Pressures Jordan

During Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers detail that there will be a lot going on with the trio of Jordan, Curtis, and Portia. Tensions will be running high in some of the dynamics involving these three, and Cyrus will be involved here as well.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Curtis will connect with TJ for dinner. The medical student has been determined to push back against Cyrus’ decisions in running General Hospital and his mother has cautioned him to be careful. She knows exactly how dangerous the mobster can be when it comes to her son, but at this point, both Curtis and TJ remain in the dark on all of this.

General Hospital teasers indicate that Portia and Jordan will cross paths, and it seemingly will not be a pleasant interaction. Portia is said to tear into Jordan over something, and chances seem good this will be about the allegations the police commissioner made about Taggert in order to free Cyrus from Pentonville.

Jordan probably will not be able to do much but stand and take it from Portia. Jordan knows that Taggert is really still alive, but she’s one of only a few people who are aware of that.

As far as Portia knows, her ex-husband died after the shoot-out with Cyrus’ men. Jordan can’t reveal the truth at this point, but she probably knows that whatever tongue-lashing she gets from Portia right now pales in comparison to what will happen once her role in faking Taggert’s death is revealed.

Nick Agro / ABC

According to the General Hospital sneak peek that aired at the end of Tuesday’s show, Jordan will have to deal with Cyrus at some point during the October 14 episode as well. He demanded that she hand over a file from the PCPD, and he’ll ask her if she has it.

All viewers saw when Cyrus previously demanded this was that he gave Jordan a case number. Whose file is this and what does he want with it? General Hospital spoilers hint that this could lead to something juicy, but it may take a while yet for the details to be unveiled.

The next episode will also show Portia talking with Curtis. She will tell him that she will never be able to repay him, and it seems this may be about his saving Trina and Cameron when they were taken by Cyrus’ men. Curtis may try to brush this off, as he often does, especially considering he still carries a lot of guilt for not being able to save Taggert too.

General Hospital spoilers have hinted that there may be more to the connection between Curtis, Portia, and Trina than has previously been revealed. Not only that, but there’s sure to be some explosive drama when Curtis learns about all that Jordan has been hiding from him. Cyrus is still lording his power over her and this is likely to all come to a head fairly soon.