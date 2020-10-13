‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Devon Gets Bad Advice

The Young and the Restless episode on Tuesday, October 13, featured Amanda and Lily discussing Hilary’s death, and Amanda made a big decision. Elena continued to struggle with her guilt while Devon asked Nate for help. Paul gave Chance a warning about Las Vegas, and Sharon shared her engagement with Rey, much to Faith’s dismay.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) decided to tell their families about their engagement. Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) had hoped that the news Sharon shared was about her cancer being gone, so she was disappointed to hear her mom planned to marry Rey. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) helped soothe her sister, but she later asked Sharon if the cancer was the reason for the quick engagement. Sharon told Mariah that cancer made her realize every moment was precious.

Later, Rey called Celeste (Eva LaRue), and Sharon got in touch with Noah (Robert Adamson). Rey was ready to tell the whole world, but Sharon asked to keep it in their small circle for now.

At Society, Paul (Doug Davidson) informed Chance (Donny Boaz) that he’d look into the Las Vegas situation before officially offering him the job. Later, Chance and Rey visited, and it seemed like they clicked. Rey noted that he considered Adam (Mark Grossman) toxic, but he also revealed he needed a partner he could count on.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) met with Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and she discussed her desire to start a family. Ashley advised her daughter to go with her gut. When Abby and Chance enjoyed some grown-up time together, she let him know she wanted to have a baby.

At Chancellor Communications, Lily (Christel Khalil) told Amanda (Mishael Morgan) the sordid story of her involvement in Hilary’s death. Lily apologized, and Amanda decided to take things one step at a time. When Amanda ran into Devon (Bryton James) outside Society, she relayed her conversation with his sister. Amanda made a big decision after talking to Lily. She wanted to hire a private investigator to figure out the details of her past.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) let Nate (Sean Dominic) know that she couldn’t continue hiding their secret and working with him each day. Nate offered to quit the clinic, but Elena didn’t want that. He questioned the wisdom of blowing up Devon’s whole life over their one night together, and Elena admitted she didn’t want to send Devon spiraling again.

Amanda and Elena talked briefly about Nate. Amanda felt he was pulling away, and Elena told her about Jared (Michael Maclane) overdosing, which came as a shock. Elena encouraged Amanda to stick with Nate and suggested that he would come around soon.

Devon invited Nate to his penthouse. When Nate arrived, Devon wondered if Nate knew anything about Elena’s recent moodiness and unhappiness. Nate said he didn’t know what was going on with her. However, he did question Devon’s feelings about Amanda. Nate said Devon should let Elena go if he had feelings for Amanda. Devon denied it and noted that she wasn’t Hilary, and he also pointed out that he respected that Nate was dating the lawyer, and he would never disrespect that.