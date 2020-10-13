Cardi B Responds To Nude Photo Leak: ‘It’s Not Even The First Time’

Not long after an apparent nude image appeared in one of her Instagram stories, rapper Cardi B released a statement on the photo, which has spread across social media like wildfire.

As reported by XXL, Cardi used Twitter’s new vocal tweet function to address the situation.

“Huhhh. Lord. Lord, why the f*ck you have to make me so f*ckin’ stupid and retarded?” she began. “Why? Why, why, why? You know what? I’m not even gonna beat myself up about it. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast, right? I’m gonna eat my breakfast and then I’m gonna go to a party.”

The songwriter claimed she was going to put the incident out of her mind and leave it behind her.

“Sh*t happened. Um, f*ck it. It’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f*ckin’ be a stripper, so whatever. Ay dios mio.”

The image showed the rapper topless and reclined and was quickly removed. Nevertheless, the image was quickly screenshotted by fans, who shared the media across social platforms.

XXL magazine said the photos were likely intended to be part of a private exchange with another “consenting adult” before they were accidentally released to the world. Although some speculated that the leak might been the work of a hacker, Cardi B pushed back on such claims and said she only blames herself for the mishap. She also said she has no plans to take legal action against any party for the leak.

It’s not the first time the actress has found herself at the center of a nude leak. In 2017, an explicit video of the former exotic dancer leaked to the public. In response, she took to Twitter to express content with her body and appeared to brush off the footage.

Her nonchalent response to such leaks is not surprising. The television personality is known for her sexually explicit videos and song lyrics, as well as her advocacy for sex workers. She recently joined OnlyFans — a content subscription service that is popular among sex workers.

As reported by Hot 97, the recent leak comes on the heels of Cardi B’s 28th birthday, which took place on Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her family, friends, and estranged husband Offset. Outside of the nude leak, the rapper posted other pictures of the event, as well as a video in which she thanked fans alongside a message.

“I’ll be posting pics later. I love you guys sooo much,” she wrote.