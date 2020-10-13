Australian Model Madi Edwards Leaves Little To The Imagination In A String Bikini

Madi Edwards took to Instagram to share another sizzling snap that saw her in some seriously sexy swimwear. The post was shared on her page on October 13, and it added some heat to her already scorching feed.

The Tuesday afternoon photo saw Madi posed with her figure in profile. A geotag indicated that she was in Palm Springs, California, where there was nothing but blue skies and sunshine overhead. The setting behind Madi was picture-perfect, and it included tall palm trees and a row of mountains. Madi knelt on top of a plush piece of outdoor furniture that had blue stripes, which added a pop of color to the shot. Madi held a clear plastic bag with three bottles of lotion in one hand and draped the opposite over her head. She turned her head to the left and gazed into the distance.

Madi opted for a metallic swimsuit that had a rainbow shimmer. On her upper half, she sported a tiny top with thin straps that were tight on her toned shoulders, leaving her muscular arms on display. The garment had small, triangular cups that teased a peek of sideboob. Additionally, there were a set of ties in between the cups, drawing more attention to her curvy assets. The side of the piece was tight on her rib cage, highlighting her toned tummy and slender midsection.

The bottom of the swimwear was even hotter, and it did more showing than it did covering. Only a tease of the suit was seen because of the way Madi was posed. Its stringed sides were worn high on her hips, and the cheeky cut offered a great view of her tanned legs and perky booty.

She styled her long, blond locks down and straight, and they tumbled over her back and shoulders. She kept her accessories simple, rocking only a silver bracelet and a ring to match.

In the caption, Madi shared that she was on vacation, and she was going to be using a lot of Bali Body oil during her trip. As of this writing, the upload has only been live on her page for a few minutes, but it’s earned thousands of likes and dozens of comments.

“Wish you a wonderful day be safe,” one follower wrote, adding a series of different emoji to the end of the comment.

“Beautiful and gorgeous,” a second social media user added.

“Where is your swimsuit from?” a third follower asked with a few pink hearts.

Another Instagrammer kept it simple, telling Madi that she was “flawless.”