Serena Williams Looks Smoking Hot In Formfitting White Ensemble

Tennis pro Serena Williams might be known for her athleticism, but her latest Instagram share showed her more feminine side. The 39-year-old took to the photo-sharing app and shared a video that saw her looking smoking hot while she modeled a formfitting white ensemble. She indicated in the caption that the clip was a sneak peek into a photo shoot she did with British Vogue.

Serena’s dress was sleeveless, giving her the opportunity to show off her shapely shoulders and arms. It also featured an off-the-shoulder look, which gave it a flirty vibe. The number fit her torso snugly, highlighting her trim midsection. The garment was long, and it featured a waist-high slit. She sported a pair of matching pants underneath the dress.

The celebrity wore her hair styled in a bun on the top of her head.

Serena’s only accessory included a watch.

The clip saw her posing in front of a white backdrop. She appeared to be on a some sort of lift, and the camera captured her from an angle that was below her waist. A section of blue sky was visible just above the backdrop.

Serena practiced some sexy moves in the dress as she held the bottom of it with one hand. She struck a dramatic pose and placed her hands on her hips while giving the lens a fierce look. She then turned up the heat and stood with one leg out of the slit before she sashayed toward the camera. The sports star then spun around.

Serena had a little fun as she swayed her hips back and forth and opened the slit with a smile on her face. Running one hand on her hip and holding the other on her head, she wore a sultry expression on her face. The tennis star raised one knee while flipping the bottom of the frock open as she flashed a big smile.

In the caption, she tagged Nike as well as Off White for the pieces on her outfit.

The post got a lot of love from her followers, with more than 329,000 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of it going live.

Hundreds of fans also told Serena what they thought of the clip.

“You’re perfect! Loving your look!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Love this outfit on you … and the hair,” a second comment read.

“I see what you did there, and what you did was fire!” quipped a third fan.

“There’s none more beautiful than Serena!!!” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Serena had a birthday a last month, and to celebrate, she shared a snap that saw her looking drop-dead gorgeous in a minidress and a pair of black stilettos.