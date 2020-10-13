Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Looks Fabulous As She Embraces ‘Camping In The Fall’

Anna Nystrom showed off a very different side of herself in the new Instagram post she shared on Tuesday. Usually, the Swedish model’s followers see her looking glamorous and sultry. In this case, however, she shared a shot from a fall camping outing and she looked both natural and stunning.

The upload showed Anna sitting in a tent. She sat in front of the mesh door, which was fully unzipped, her back to the scenery outside. The sky looked rather dark and cloudy, and Anna seemed to have set up her gear in a field filled with brush.

The model sat on a cozy blanket that was plaid on one side and was covered with a warm Sherpa fabric on the other. A camouflage backpack sat next to her on the blanket, along with a thermos.

The 28-year-old blond beauty held the cup from the thermos in one hand and braced herself by resting her other hand on the floor of the tent. She gazed directly at the camera with a relaxed and content expression on her face.

Anna’s long, platinum blond tresses were styled with a center part. The loose waves tumbled over each of her shoulders and were so long that they nearly reached her waist. The Swedish beauty went with a natural look in this case, a decision that her followers loved.

She wore a long-sleeved gray top and a deep green pair of leggings. She folded her legs under her and gave everybody a glimpse of the curves of hers that always raise heart rates among her fans.

Her 8.4 million followers showed Anna plenty of love in response to this upload. About 27,000 likes and 250 comments poured in during the first hour after she had first shared this camping snapshot.

“You are gorgeous with that beauty,” one fan praised.

“I love this! And you are beautiful,” another noted.

“So cuteee & love your hair,” raved a follower.

“You look very beautiful my friend,” someone else wrote.

In this case, Anna did not specifically flaunt her fit physique as she often does on Instagram. She is generally known for wearing skintight ensembles, revealing garments, or showing off her workout routines.

As much as her millions of fans adore Anna’s typically alluring looks, there was no question that this one instantly won over all of her most dedicated fans. Everybody seemed intrigued by her camping excursion and thought she looked fabulous, and people will be anxious to see updates as her outing continues.