Kayla Erin Stuns Fans In Sexy Pennywise Cosplay In New Photos

Kayla Erin stunned many of her 842,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, October 13, with her most recent update. The Australian cosplay model took to the popular social media platform to share a few snapshots that saw her transformed into a sexy Pennywise, the evil clown creature and title character of Stephen King’s best selling 1986 novel It.

The first photo of the two-part series consisted of a collage of two similar shots while the second share appeared to be a selfie. In the left-hand one, Erin leaned forward, placing one hand on her thigh and taking the other to the side of her face. In the right-hand picture, she stuck out her tongue while opening her arms to the sides.

Erin wore a white bodysuit with frills around the neckline and skirt. It had red at the seams and a similar ribbon around her waist. Three pompoms adorned the front of the one-piece.

Erin had on a bright orange wig, which she styled in two side bunches tied with fluffy carmine scrunchies. Her lips and nose were painted a similar shade of red and matching lines were drawn from her lips to her eyebrows, crossing over her eyes, to create a clown-like effect.

In the caption, Erin made a joke about the Dancing Clown’s name, taking it to mean that the character is good at saving money.

The post has garnered more than 6,200 likes and upwards of 40 comments within three hours of going live. Erin’s fans took to the comments section to interact with her outfit and caption, sharing their It-related jokes.

“Pennywise, looking just like this: Wanna play? Me: ‘Welp, I’ve had a good life!’ *dives headfirst into sewer*,” one user wrote.

“Also, i resent all of you that have made these pennywise outfits, because i never thought that i would be forced to say, I’m attracted to a killer clown,” replied another fan.

“You’d have people running to enter your sewer instead of running away,” a third one chimed in.

“That joke put you on some next level sh*t you are so perfect to me,” raved a fourth fan.

Erin is well-known among her fans for her highly creative and sexy cosplays. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she recently shared another post in which she rocked a vampire Princess Peach outfit. She rocked a shoulderless black gown with tiny sleeves that sat on her upper arms. She had on a bright blond wig styled like the Mario character’s, which she accessorized with a rose-colored crown. She completed her ensemble by wearing pointy vampire fangs.