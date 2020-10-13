Lyna Perez Stuns In Skimpy Bikini For Sexy New Video

American bombshell Lyna Perez uploaded a sexy new video of her bikini-clad self for her 5.5 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, October 13, sending thousands of pulses racing.

The 27-year-old was recorded inside a room with wooden paneling and decor. Lyna was centered in the frame at all times as she switched between a number of sultry poses that showed her from many angles. The clip was paired to a song by Miami-based duo City Girls.

The video began with the camera’s lens running up and down the model’s body as she stood up straight and grabbed her locks. She then turned around to showcase her backside as she smacked her booty. She tugged on her top and caressed parts of her body. In another part of the clip, she sat down on a wooden bench and threw her head back as she flipped her hair.

Lyna sported a pout throughout much of the video, emitting a seductive vibe. Her long, highlighted blond and brunette locks were parted slightly off-center and styled in large, glamorous waves.

The model’s insane figure was on show in a skimpy orange bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The swimsuit garment was designed with tiny triangular cups that tightly hugged her busty assets, revealing a great deal of cleavage, underboob, and sideboob in the process. She teamed the top with matching, scanty thong bottoms that provided just minimal coverage as they accentuated her curvy hips and bodacious backside. The transparent side straps called attention to her slim waist.

She accessorized the look with a pair of large, gold hoop earrings.

Lyna engaged with fans in the post’s caption, asking them if she should share more videos.

The sizzling footage went live less than two hours ago and has garnered more than 147,000 views and 29,000 likes, making it a hit with social media users. More than 1,000 admirers also expressed their thoughts on the model’s physique, good looks, and bathing suit in the comments section.

“You are something else!! Out of this world!! How can you possibly be so beautiful,” one individual wrote, adding a series of red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Beautiful bikini,” chimed in another admirer.

“Wow you are absolutely STUNNING,” a third fan asserted, filling the comment with heart-eyed emoji.

“You have a great perfect body,” a fourth person added.

Lyna has shared many jaw-dropping videos to Instagram this month. On October 11, she uploaded a promotional Bang Energy post in which she rocked a tiny aqua and blue bikini.