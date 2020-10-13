Prince Harry Reportedly Refuses To Stay With Queen During Emergency Meetings

Prince Harry is returning to the U.K. for a series of emergency meetings with Queen Elizabeth II, but instead of staying at the palace, as many other people have in similar situations, he is reportedly looking to hunker down somewhere else.

As OK Magazine reported, Harry is considering this a work trip rather than a personal one, but it will involve interacting with his relatives since business is intertwined in the royal family.

But instead of staying at the palace or his old digs at Frogmore Cottage, he might opt to sleep in a hotel, instead.

“The Queen has ordered her staff to prepare his former royal home he shared with Meghan Markle, however, Harry doesn’t want to stay at Frogmore Cottage, Buckingham Palace and certainly not with his brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, at Kensington Palace,” an insider said.

“Instead, Harry is looking for alternative accommodation, including staying at a hotel,” the insider adds. “Harry is flush with this $100 million Netflix deal money. Before this he would stay with family for free, now he can pay his own way and wants to prove to all of them that he can finally stand on his own two feet.”

No word on whether Meghan Markle will be joining her husband, but she has had a role in preparing him for the big meeting.

An insider claimed that she has been coaching him on how to stand up for himself with his grandparents, dad, and sibling, given that she has had experience doing just that with her own father.

Meanwhile, while Meghan might join him, she may also opt to stay at home with baby Archie and to avoid the British paparazzi.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Among the things that Harry and the Queen might discuss is his recent foray into the political world in the United States. As The Inquisitr previously reported, some royal experts suspect that he might face a tongue-lashing from the monarch for filming a video in which he and his spouse encouraged voters to turn out and make their voices heard in the 2020 election in November.

Harry hasn’t returned home since March, when the couple made their final appearance as working royals as they attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Since then, the pair have stopped using their titles and taking public money, as BBC News reported at the time.

Since then, the couple has apparently struggled to maintain good relations with his family back home, with reports that the royals are upset with his behavior.