Larsa Pippen Rocks Skimpy Daisy Dukes & A Crop Top As She Leans Against A Lamborghini

Larsa Pippen thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap taken outdoors in which she posed near a red hot Lamborghini. The picture was taken in Miami, Florida, and Larsa tagged the mph club, an exotic car rental business, as well as Lamborghini Miami.

A sleek red vehicle was parked on an outdoor driveway area covered in cobblestones, and a luxurious-looking structure was visible in the background. Large palm trees and other greenery surrounded the space, and the sky above was a breathtaking shade of blue strewn with fluffy white clouds.

Larsa flaunted her hourglass shape in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that showed off her voluptuous curves. The shorts were high-waisted and crafted from a light-wash denim, and they hugged her hips before the hem ended just an inch or two down her thighs. The hem was frayed, adding to the casual vibe of the ensemble, and the garment showed off her sculpted legs to perfection.

She paired the bottoms with a white crop top that had a simple yet sexy silhouette. The piece had a scooped neckline that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thick straps that extended over her shoulders. The sleeveless garment left her arms exposed, and several inches of her toned stomach were on display as well.

Larsa’s long locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail that kept her hair out of her face, and the tresses cascaded down her chest in a straight bunch. She had a pair of sunglasses perched on her nose, and also carried a Louis Vuitton backpack in one hand. A few bracelets and simple stud earrings added a bit of embellishment to the overall ensemble, and she finished off the look with white sneakers.

Larsa’s followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 7,200 likes within just 58 minutes of going live. It also racked up 93 comments from her audience.

“Never seen a lambo pale in comparison to anything but. You totally pulled it off,” one fan wrote.

“My goddess straight up from heaven,” another chimed in.

“Beauty speed and brains,” a third fan remarked.

“Beautiful,” yet another added simply, followed by a string of flame emoji to emphasize his thoughts on the steamy snap.

