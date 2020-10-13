Alexa Collins Exposes Major Cleavage In A Plunging Sweater While Sitting In Her Car: ‘Want To Go For A Spin?’

Alexa looked flawless in a casual ensemble.

Alexa Collins thrilled her 1.1 million Instagram followers with two smoking hot new posts on Tuesday, the most recent of which was uploaded just moments ago. After sharing a dolled-up look from her birthday celebration earlier this morning, the model slipped into a more casual ensemble — though the outfit was still sexy nonetheless.

The now 25-year-old was snapped sitting in the driver’s seat of her car in her second post of the day. The vehicle boasted a sleek black leather interior with shiny silver accents that glistened underneath the sun that peeked through the window behind her.

Alexa bent one leg up at the knee and turned her body toward the passenger seat where the camera was positioned, gazing longingly at its lens while pursing her plump lips in a sensual manner. In the caption, she asked if any of her followers wanted to “go for a spin.”

The model was dressed down in her cozies for the car ride, possibly in preparation for the long plane trip to Tulum, Mexico, where she revealed she was traveling to in her early morning upload today. Her look included a comfy gray sweater with baggy sleeves, one of which she let slink down her arm in an alluring fashion to tease a glimpse at her toned shoulder. The piece also featured a plunging neckline that fell to the middle of her bust, revealing an ample amount of cleavage that added some serious heat to the shot. It proceeded to cinch in the middle of her torso thanks to an elastic band, accentuating her tiny waist and slender frame.

Alexa teamed her sweatshirt with a pair of loose-fitting patterns in a trendy black-and-green tie-dye pattern. She wore its drawstring waistband low on her hips, offering a peek at her taut stomach along the way. The Florida cutie also sported a satin bucket hat on top of her platinum tresses, which spilled messily over her shoulder in deep waves. A pair of dainty gold hoop earrings peeked out from underneath her locks, giving her ensemble the perfect hint of bling.

Fans were quick to show some love to Alexa’s latest social media appearance, with dozens flocking to the comments section in the short time the post has been live. Many seemed to want to take up the model’s offer of joining her for a ride in the car, while others simply complimented her stunning beauty.

“I would love to take a spin with you,” one person wrote.

“It will be hard to keep my eyes on the road,” remarked another fan.

“Looking extremely hot,” a third follower praised.

“So beautiful and amazing,” gushed a fourth admirer.

The share has also amassed nearly 5,000 likes after just one hour of being shared.