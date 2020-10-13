BTS, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat And More To Perform At The 2020 Billboard Music Awards

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards announced the musical performances hitting the stage on the upcoming October 14 show. Among the artists set to take the stage are K-Pop group BTS, Demi Lovato and ICON Award recipient Garth Brooks.

Saint Jhn, who’s remixed song “Roses” hit the Top 100, will perform his new song “Sucks To Be You” for the night.

Lovato will premiere a new single during the event. No word on if it will be the official release of her leaked single, “Still Have Me,” which she leaked ahead of the release date, after her recent break up with actor Max Ehrich, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Doja Cat will be attending her first Billboard Awards show as a nominee. She is nominated for her “Juicy” collaboration with rapper Tyga. According to Billboard, Doja Cat will perform a medley of her hits, including “Say So” and the aforementioned “Juicy.”

K-Pop sensation BTS will perform their single “Dynamite,” they are also nominated for Top Group, and Top Social Artist. Fans vote for the winner of Top Social Artist, and with the K-Pop army behind them, it is speculated BTS will take home at least one Billboard award this year.

Latin rap star Bad Bunny, nominated for Top Latin Artist, will also perform at the awards ceremony.

Country artists Luke Combs and Brooks are also set to perform. Brooks will be receiving the Billboard ICON Award to recognize his contributions to the music industry. Past recipients include Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

R&B artist and actress Brandy will also take the stage, performing a sampling of songs from her new album, B7. The songs include “Borderline,” “Almost Doesn’t Count,” and “No Tomorrow,” which features rapper Ty Dolla $ign on the album track.

Fellow R&B singers Alicia Keys and Khalid will also be in attendance. While there is no plan for them to perform their duet, “So Done,” Khalid is set to appear with Kane Brown and Swae Lee to perform their single “Be Like That.”

Australian pop artist Sia has also been announced to put on a performance, her latest single, “Courage To Change” was released in September as part of the soundtrack on her upcoming musical film, Music.

Rounding out the night is a reunion with the 90’s R&B group, En Vogue. The group hit number two on the US Hot 100 in 1990 with their hit “Hold On.”

Among the performing artists, appearances include Post Malone, who received 16 nominations in 15 categories, including Top Artist and Top 100 Artist. He has the most nominations this year, followed by Billie Eilish’s 12 nominations. Kelly Clarkson will host for her third year in a row.

The Billboard Music Awards will premiere on NBC on October 14 at 8 p.m./7 p.m. Central.