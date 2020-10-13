Bri Teresi Plays Golf In Booty-Baring Red Skirt For Racy New Video

Bri Teresi gave her 1 million Instagram followers quite a treat on Tuesday, October 13, in her latest post. The blond bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to upload a racy video in which she showed off her golfing skills as well as her killer booty by rocking what could be the world’s shortest skirt.

The video captured the American Maxim model on a course as she held a putter. Teresi hit the ball and watched as it fell into the hole, which was not far from her, before walking toward it to retrieve it. She concluded the video by facing the camera and shooting a seductive glance at the onlooker.

She paired it with a matching top made from a stretchy fabric that clung to her torso, outlining her busty chest. It had a collar and a plunging neckline that teased Teresi’s cleavage.

Teresi showed off her golfing skills while wearing a red-hot ensemble. The skirt was the star of the show, as it covered the minimum amount of skin possible. It had an elastic waistband and was pleated all throughout. The hemline cut short just a few inches below her hips, baring quite a lot of her derriere.

In the caption, she tagged the photography Instagram account 24hrphoto and included a string of golf-related hashtags.

The post proved to be a quick hit with her fans. In under an hour, it has attracted more than 3,800 likes and over 160 comments. Her followers used the occasion to tease Teresi about her skills while raving about her impressive figure and sex appeal.

“It would be next to impossible to concentrate on golf with you in that outfit. But I would enjoy the view more than the game,” one of her fans raved.

“I love that enticing skirt you are wearing – such an amazingly delicious body,” replied another user.

“Did you make the putt I didn’t notice,” a third one asked.

“Im no fashion expert. However, that outfit is def made out of wife material,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Teresi has been sharing a host of hot videos lately. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted another one in which she was captured in bed with a book. She wore a pair of black thong bottoms that did a lot more showing than covering, which she paired with a matching cropped tank top. Teresi lay face down while jostling her feet over her thighs as she turned the pages. She then sat up, spreading her legs a bit.