Apparent Nude Picture Of Cardi B Appears In Her Instagram Stories, Causing Stir On Social Media

An apparent nude image of Cardi B briefly appeared on one of the rapper’s social media feeds. While it was quickly deleted, the explicit image still managed to cause a stir on social media.

The image, which seemingly showed the rapper topless and reclined, appeared in her Instagram stories on Tuesday afternoon. Though the post was taken down a few minutes later, many fans still managed to capture screenshots, which have been shared across Twitter. Whether the picture was authentic or if it was either posted accidentally or the subject of an unauthorized leak, many of her fans speculated that it was a mistake.

Some defended her against mockery, nothing that Cardi B has not been ashamed of showing off her body in the past.

“Cardi B was an unapologetic stripper. Y’all really think her nudes haven’t been around?” one person tweeted, chiding those who took the opportunity to poke fun at her appearance.

There have been other nude video leaks of Cardi B in the past, and the Bronx-raised rapper has pushed back against those who criticized her for it, essentially raising the same point as many fans. She was famously an exotic dancer not long before sparking a very successful rap career. She has spoken openly about her past with a measure of pride.

In response to an explicit video that spread back in 2017, Cardi B tweeted that it did not bother her, and she was happy with the way her body looked.

“People keep posting the nude videos of me like I wasn’t a stripper before,” she tweeted. “You know there’s videos of me stripping with my t*tties & a** out on YouTube already right? Always I know I know I got a nice body right.”

She is also no stranger to sharing racy images, with her social media feed filled with revealing shots and music videos showing off her curvy physique. She has always remained unapologetic and often takes on those who criticize her for videos like the recently released one for the song “WAP.”

If the apparent naked photo that is the work of a hacker, it would most likely become a criminal matter. Authorities have prosecuted cases where people illegally obtain and release explicit images and video of others, with many states adopting legislation in the wake of a massive leak of private images of celebrities that took place in 2014 and through the following year.