Disheveled-Looking Britney Spears Tells Fans She ‘Laughed So Much’ This Summer

A disheveled Britney Spears took to Instagram to give her 26.5 million followers an update about her summer. In a video, the singer told her fans that she had “laughed so much” and “learned so much” over the past few months.

The clip captured the “Baby One More Time” singer standing against a plain wall, much like many of her recent updates of late. She faced the camera with the lens capturing her from the waist up. She wore a white babydoll blouse that was cropped just above the waistline of what appeared to be a pair of khaki pants or shorts. The shirt had short puffy sleeves and a scoop neckline. It also featured seams on either side of the front that caused the bottom to flare.

The 38-year-old singer’s long blond hair was mussed. She wore it parted off-center and down in waves over one shoulder.

Britney’s accessories included a red bead necklace with a pendant that was obscured by the top of the shirt. She also sported a green and bracelet on one wrist and a beige one on the other and a small pair of earrings.

The post racked up a whopping 516,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it. It also sparked worry among her devoted followers — concern that is not surprising after reports surfaced that Britney’s fortune was dwindling amid a court battle.

“Brit you look like your haven’t slept for days but trying to look and sound like you are in good spirits and full of energy what are they giving you,” one Instagram user wrote.

“She does not look okay here,” a second comment read.

“There’s something so unsettling about this, hope she is well,” added a third fan.

“Britney! What’s wrong with your hair..? OMG!” a fourth follower chimed in.

With her hands in her pockets and shifting her weight from one leg to another, Britney began the video by telling her followers that she thought it felt like fall yesterday, and after pulling out all of her jackets in preparation for cooler weather, she was surprised to wake up to “really hot” temperatures. She added that it was also “confusing,” while flashing a smile at the lens.

Britney then went on to say that the summer has been “so much fun” for her, adding, “I learned so much, I laughed so much, I swam so much.”

The award-winner continued by saying the the most important thing she learned was that life has “so many spontaneous gifts in each moment” and that sometimes we need to learn to slow down and learn how to embrace them all. She wrapped up the clip telling her fans that she hoped that their summer was as good as hers, closing with “God bless you all.”