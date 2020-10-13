Vivi Castrillon Applies Lipgloss In A Thong For Sultry New Shot

Vivi Castrillon applied makeup in the sexiest way possible in the latest addition to her Instagram feed. The October 13 post included one photo where she rocked a racy ensemble.

Vivi leaned over a black counter, positioning herself in between two sinks. The reflection in the mirror showed the rest of the bathroom, which included luxurious marble walls and a large soaking tub. A geotag indicated that Vivi was in South Beach in Miami. The model directed her attention at the mirror in front of her as she held a lipgloss in one hand and rested the opposite on the counter. Vivi pursed her lips and popped her booty toward the lens, treating her fans to a great view of her pert derriere.

She went scantily clad for the photo op, showing off her bombshell body in an NSFW look that proved hard to be ignored. Vivi wore a gray set that included a bra that was tight on her figure. It had a thin band that was worn under her shoulder blades, leaving her muscular back well on display. The model covered a portion of the front with her tresses, while still showing off a peek of her ample bust.

Vivi teamed the look with a lacy piece worn around her midsection, highlighting her hourglass curves. Its sides trailed down near her hips, drawing further attention to her shapely thighs. Vivi also sported a thong that matched the color of the rest of her ensemble. It had a thin, silky strap that stretched over the top of her booty, and its cheeky cut showed off her peachy posterior in its entirety.

The model styled her hair with a side part and wore half over her chest and the other half at her back. She also added a chunky bracelet to her left wrist that matched the revealing outfit.

In her caption, Vivi shared with fans that she was getting ready for a photoshoot. Within a few short hours, her 3.8 million fans have been going wild. The update has accrued more than 12,000 likes and 200 comments from her adoring audience. Several social media users applauded her figure while a few others struggled to find the right words, using emoji instead.

“Your so perfect looking. It’s not fair,” one follower gushed, adding a set of red heart emoji.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” another social media user complimented.

“Sexy body sweet hot women,” one more fan raved with a few flame emoji in the body of their text.

“Hi very beautiful nice hot look I like it,” a fourth chimed in.