‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Rocks A ‘Sk8er Girl’ Look In Daisy Dukes & A T-Shirt

Former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is currently living her very best life as she transforms into a true California girl. On Monday, the Alabama native posted an adorable trio of photos to her Instagram page that she said showcased her skater girl side.

The three snapshots showed Hannah sitting on a concrete ledge near the beach. She wore Daisy Dukes and a T-shirt along with sneakers, and a long-sleeved plaid shirt was casually set next to her. As she sat, the Dancing with the Stars winner rested her feet on a skateboard.

Hannah smiled as she looked toward the photographer, who happened to be someone familiar to many The Bachelorette fans.

Those who followed her during her stay with Tyler Cameron in Florida last spring likely remember Jacob “Brown Bear” Laham. He recently joined Hannah and Tyler for some catching up in Los Angeles and he was also the one behind the camera for these shots.

The 26-year-old former beauty queen leaned back on one arm and held her other hand up to playfully tousle her hair. Her blond tresses were swept over to one side and the gentle waves tumbled down her back. The sun’s rays enhanced the natural highlights in Hannah’s hair and she smiled as she posed for the camera.

Hannah’s long, lean, and tanned legs looked fabulous both as she sat in the first photo and posed standing up in the second shot. The third snap was incredible too, as Hannah sat on the concrete ledge again and leaned forward with her elbows resting on her knees.

The Bachelorette star again posed with the skateboard under her feet and she radiated a content and confident vibe. She looked directly toward the camera with a slight smile on her face and her fans went crazy over these.

“idk why but i love the last picture so much,” one fan commented.

“Killin it! Love the energy,” another shared.

“Literally the cutest ever,” commented a follower.

“You always look like you glow – great snaps @brownbearvisuals,” someone else praised.

More than 215,000 of Hannah’s 2.7 million Instagram followers liked her post over the course of about 18 hours. Around 500 people also commented and it seemed the consensus was that this California skater girl vibe suited her quite well.

The Dancing with the Stars winner certainly seems to be hitting her stride these days. A couple of months ago she excitedly shared that she had signed a lease on a new apartment in Los Angeles and she was ready to start a new chapter in her life. So far, it looks as if that new life is going incredibly well for Hannah.