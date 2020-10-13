Ted Cruz Trolls Jim Carrey Over Political Painting With His Likeness

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took to Twitter on Monday evening to troll actor and artist Jim Carrey over a portrait he painted with his likeness, titled “Hellbound Class of 2020.”

“Hey @JimCarrey can I get a copy of this for my office?” the Republican lawmaker asked.

Ted Cruz, Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/4MdePetlp2 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 12, 2020

Cruz’s tweet was warmly received by his supporters, who expressed their backing for the senator.

“Awesome response, Senator Cruz!” one user wrote.

“That’s a fierce politician right there. I kinda like it too,” another tweeted.

Many also expressed their liking of the painting — despite its negative characterization of the lawmaker.

“Its actually pretty dope. Get a copy,” one user wrote.

As reported by Breitbart, Carrey has been creating political paintings for years. Each of his pieces take aim at prominent conservatives and Republicans such as Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr. In one piece, the actor depicted the late President Abraham Lincoln on the verge of taking his own life and tied it to an attack on Trump’s GOP.

“If Lincoln had seen the lineup of liars, thieves, religious hypocrites and racist ne’er-do-wells that would appear at the RNC in 2020…” he tweeted along with the picture.

In another piece, Carrey portrayed Barr — who he suggested was corrupt — in an all-red picture that echoed the recent portrayal of Cruz.

In January, Carrey told Yahoo Entertainment that he was finished with political cartoons and had accomplished what he initially sought to do with the paintings.

“To me, that was like a time, and it’s been a time, where I just wanted to be the lighthouse that was saying, ‘Hey, stay off the rocks, you’re headed for the rocks.'”

Per The Wrap, Carrey doesn’t appear to have stuck with his plan and has continued to create political cartoons that take aim at the GOP. The publication noted that his recent pieces have focused on taking aim at Republican lawmakers’ response to the coronavirus pandemic and their push to replace late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg against her dying wish.

Carrey recently took on the role of impersonating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live.

Sergio Flores / Getty Images

Cruz is no stranger to scuffling with celebrities online. As The Inquisitr reported, he previously attempted to get actor Ron Perlman to wrestle Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. In response, Perlman challenged Cruz to a match in exchange for a $50,000 donation to Black Lives Matter. Since the online scuffle took place in June, no wrestling matches between any of the parties have taken place.