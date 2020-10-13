Sarah Michelle Gellar Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress: ‘Trying To Up My Zoom Game’

The actress looked stunning in her chic ensemble.

On Tuesday, October 13, Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a stunning snap with her 3.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star posing in what appears to be her living room. She stood in between a white couch covered with clothes and a coffee table. A large window and hanging wall art can be seen in the background. Sarah placed one of her hands on her waist and the other on the side of her thigh. She focused her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

The 43-year-old flaunted her fantastic figure in a chic off-the-shoulder black mini dress. The garment, that featured a feathered neckline and billowy sleeves, put Sarah’s toned legs on full display.

For the photo, the mother-of-two wore her blond hair down in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour. She also sported both a manicure and a pedicure with her nails painted a vampy color.

In the caption, Sarah humorously revealed that she wore her glamorous ensemble for a “distance learning teaching” Zoom call. She also noted she believes that not wearing shoes with the outfit “keeps it casual.”

The photo seemed to be a favorite among fans as it soon amassed more than 50,000 likes. Quite a few of Sarah’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the actress, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re absolutely [g]orgeous in every possible way Sarah!!!!” wrote one fan.

“I don’t care where you are going in that, it is gorgeous! You rock that to the supermarket if you want!” quipped another admirer, adding a laughing face and a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“You look amazing! And totally capable of crushing distance learning teaching,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, in reference to Sarah’s caption.

Sarah’s friend and Cruel Intentions costar Selma Blair also commented upon the post.

“I wish you were my teacher [black heart emoji]. Oh. You are,” said the Legally Blonde actress.

As fans are aware, Sarah has a tendency to post pictures of herself wearing fashionable outfits. For instance, last week she shared a snap, in which she sported a low-cut black jumpsuit, nude heels, and a pair of button stud earrings, while she stood with her legs spread and her shoulders back. That post has been liked over 120,000 times since it was shared.