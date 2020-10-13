MIley Cyrus Sizzles In Sheer Pantsuit With Plunging Neckline, Urges Fans To Vote

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Tuesday morning with a scintillating look and urged her 116 million followers to participate in the democratic process.

The US Presidential election will be held on November 3, and Miley is one of many celebrities using their social media platform to encourage people to cast their vote. She repeated the word multiple times in the caption, and interspersed between were violet hearts that matched the color scheme in the image.

The occasionally controversial singer-songwriter wore a royal purple ensemble featuring a sheer, gauzy fabric that displayed her bare skin beneath.

Sparkling sequins and beads in the the same shade created multiple starburst patterns along the outsides of Miley’s hips and down her long legs. The last several inches of the wide hems were completely beaded, the slight weight of which caused an attractive draping of the material around her ankles.

The bewitching outfit appeared to be a single piece. It had a pointed collar and deep neckline that opened well below her pert breasts, exposing lots of bare skin in the center. Her bust was covered with a matching bra that could be seen faintly beneath the transparent material. Extra-long sleeves covered her hands all the way to the knuckles.

Miley paired the suit with a pair of shiny, stiletto-heeled pumps in a rich plum color.

She accessorized with two ornate silver crosses on thick, gold-colored chains. They fell against her chest at varying lengths, the longest of which rested between her cleavage.

Miley posed sitting in an unusually-design chair that resembled an abstract flower. She faced the camera with squared shoulders, and angled her knees – which were bent and spread apart from one another — slightly to one side. Her arms were relaxed at her sides and hands clasped together on the cushion between her thighs.

She leaned forward and she gazed and the camera with a confident expression, an almost imperceptible smile playing upon her lips.

The furniture in which she posed featured a series of soft, cylindrical pieces placed next to one another and extending from a central base to create a low, basket shape suitable for lounging. The overstuffed sections were upholstered with satiny material in pastel shades of lavender, pink, and turquoise, which beautifully complimented her attire.

The chair was placed in the center of a square white platform against a black backdrop. The simple background and vibrant lighting allowed nothing to detract from Miley’s stunning appearance.