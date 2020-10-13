Devin Brugman Slays In Underwire Bikini: ‘The Only Pink I’ll Wear’

Devin Brugman honored Breast Cancer Month on Monday, October 12, when she treated her 1.3 million Instagram followers to a new post that saw her flaunting her sculpted physique in a light pink bikini.

The two-picture slideshow captured the American model and businesswoman hanging out poolside as she soaked up the sun on a lounge chair. For the first, she leaned back, placing her hands behind her for support. The second showed her sitting up with her ankles crossed in front of her.

The underwire two-piece bathing suit flattered her hourglass figure while its low neckline showed off her ample cleavage. On her lower body, Brugman rocked a pair of matching bottoms boasting a U-shaped waistband that showcased her tight stomach. It included thin strings that tied into bows, which she wore pulled up high onto her curvy hips. The tag indicated that her swimsuit was from Monday Swimwear, a brand she runs with Natasha Oakley.

Brugman wore her brunette tresses down in natural waves and accessorized her ensemble with a pair of dark brown shades.

In the caption, Brugman pointed out that this is the “only pink she’ll wear.” Earlier this month, Monday Swimwear announced that it launched a Baby Pink collection, adding that 15 percent of its sales will go to nonprofits that “fund critical research that works to achieve prevention and a cure for breast cancer,” according to an Instagram post.

In under a day, the photos have garnered more than 40,600 likes and over 270 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty and to compliment her choice of bikini and color.

“Beauty queen and sweet hearted girl! Love and miss you,” one user wrote.

“Stunning shape [fire] [heart-eyes emoji], great job,” replied another fan.

“Wow what’s it like to be perfect,” asked a third admirer.

“Excuse me miss do you know it’s a heart-degree felony to be out here looking this beautiful [winky smiley] punishable my an exuberant amount of heart-eyes,” teased a fourth fan, who included the string of emoji after the words.

Though Brugman most often uses her Instagram presence to promote her swimwear brand, she sometimes uses it to send shout-outs to other brands she partners up with. Last week, she uploaded several snapshots of Brugman sitting on a bed while rocking a cute baby blue set from Revolve, as The Inquisitr has written. The top had spaghetti straps, a cropped hemline that showed off her midriff and a low-cut neckline that flattered her buxom chest. Her pants tied in middle and sat high.