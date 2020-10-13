Kindly Myers Shows Off Peachy Posterior While Posing On A Yoga Mat

Kindly Myers took to Instagram to share another scorching photo that saw her in skintight attire. The Playboy model traded in her bikini for a curve-hugging workout set that suited her frame just as well.

The photo captured Kindly with her backside to the camera. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Nashville, Tennessee, where many of her recent images have been snapped. Kindly appeared to be in a living room, with a fireplace and a few pieces of furniture visible in front of her. She knelt on a yoga mat, grabbing the bottom of her booty with both hands. Kindly turned her head and gazed at the floor, with her lips slightly parted.

The model slayed in a tight two-piece set that was perfect for a yoga session. On her upper half, she wore a gray sports bra that clung tightly to her figure. The piece had a racerback cut that treated fans to a great view of her toned shoulders, back and biceps. Beneath the bra was a peek of her midriff.

Kindly wore a pair of leggings that matched the color and style of her bra. They had a thick waistband that fit snugly and highlighted her trim waist and midsection. The garment proceeded to hug her peachy and perfectly round posterior. The sides of the piece had cut-out holes that exposed a tease of Kindly’s skin underneath, and it also had a gradient detail near her ankles where the dark gray faded into a lighter hue.

Kindly wore her long, blond locks in a high and flirty ponytail, adding a few curls to the body of her mane. She wrote a cheeky caption and added a peach emoji to symbolize her backside. She also made sure to credit her photographer for snapping the steamy shot.

It has not taken fans long to shower the post with love. Within a few hours, it has accrued more than 11,000 likes and 200 comments. Several Instagrammers commented with emoji instead of words while a few others applauded Kindly’s smoking-hot figure.

“Ummm. Yes I’m here for it. You look so good,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“I love you so much blondie,” a second devotee chimed in.

“I swear you have to be the sexiest woman to walk this earth,” another user wrote with the addition of a red heart.

“You are sexy, attractive and so very beautiful,” one more admirer raved.