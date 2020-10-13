Kindly Myers Shows Off Peachy Posterior While Posing On A Yoga Mat

Kindly Myers took to Instagram to share another scorching photo that saw her in skimpy attire. The Playboy model traded in her bikini for a curve-hugging workout set that suited her frame just as well.

The photo captured Kindly with her backside facing the camera. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Nashville, Tennessee, where many of her recent images have been snapped. Kindly appeared to be in a living room and a fireplace, and a few pieces of furniture could be seen in front of her. She knelt on a yoga mat, grabbing the bottom of her booty with both hands. Kindly looked over her shoulder and at the floor, with her lips were slightly parted.

The model slayed in a tight two-piece set that was perfect for a yoga session. On her upper-half, she wore a gray bra the clung tightly to her figure. The piece had a racerback cut and treated her fans to a great view of her toned shoulders and back. The cut of the garment also showcased her muscular biceps. Its bottom band was tight on her upper back, and the length teased a peek of her lower-half.

Kindly wore a pair of bottoms that matched the color and style of her bra. They had a thick waistband that was tight on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. The garment proceeded to fit tightly on her peachy posterior, which was perfectly round. The sides of the piece had holes that exposed a tease of Kindly’s skin underneath and. It also had a gradient detail near her ankles where the gray faded into green.

Kindly wore her long, blond locks in a high and flirty ponytail, adding a few curls to the body of her mane. She wrote a cheeky caption and added a peach emoji to symbolize her backside. She also made sure to credit her photographer for snapping the steamy shot.

It has not taken fans long to shower the post with love. Within a few hours, it has accrued more than 11,000 likes and 200 comments. Several Instagrammers commented with emoji instead of words while a few others applauded Kindly’s smoking hot figure.

“Ummm. Yes I’m here for it. You look so good,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“I love you so much blondie,” a second fan chimed in.

“I swear you have to be the sexiest woman to walk this earth,” another wrote with the addition of a red heart.

“You are sexy, attractive and so very beautiful,” one more raved.