Ana Cheri Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Crochet Bikini While Posing On A Bike

On Tuesday, October 13, American model Ana Cheri made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 12.5 million followers to enjoy.

In the first image, the former Playboy Playmate posed on a path surrounded by numerous trees. She turned away from the photographer and sat on a bicycle. She gripped one of the handlebars, as she raised her arm and flashed the peace sign.

For the following photo, the 34-year-old model remained on the bicycle but faced forward. She placed both of her hands on the handlebars and looked directly at the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

For the photoshoot, Ana flaunted her fantastic figure in a crochet pink bikini that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece featured a plunging criss-cross halterneck top and a pair of side-tie bottoms. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and pert derriere were put on full display. The brunette bombshell also wore her highlighted hair down in tousled curls and a deep side part, giving her even more sex appeal.

In the caption, the social media sensation indicated that she would soon be leaving the Maldives, where she had been vacationing. She also encouraged her fans to click the URL in her Instagram bio.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes. Quite a few of Ana’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Okay mama!!! Just so simply STUNNING!!!” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye and fire emoji to the comment.

“You’re gorgeous and voluptuous,” added a different devotee, followed by both a winking face and a kissing face emoji.

“You are the most beautiful woman [I] have seen,” remarked another admirer.

“@anacheri you’re a beautiful woman,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that Ana has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

Recently, Ana uploaded a picture, in which she opted to go pantless, wearing only a white shirt and what appears to be a barely-there black thong while posing on a beach. That post has been liked over 150,000 times since it was shared.