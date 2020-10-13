Clare Crawley Confirms ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor ‘Broke The Rule’ And Contacted Her Before She Started Filming

'The Bachelorette' star admits she talked to one of her guys before meeting him in person.

The Bachelorette Clare Crawley has confirmed that she was in contact with one of her suitors before filming for her season of the ABC dating show – but it wasn’t her rumored fiance Dale Moss.

In a new sneak peek shared by ET Online, The Bachelorette star was seen confronting the rule breaker after meeting him in person at her opening night cocktail party.

In the clip, contestant Blake Moynes admitted that he seized the opportunity to reach out to Clare after production for The Bachelorette was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Blake explained that dring the quarantine, Clare posted on her Instagram Story that she was struggling because her mom was in the hospital, so he wanted to check in to make sure she was doing okay.

Clare was then seen telling Blake he should not have checked in.

“So, over quarantine, it was really hard for me,” she said.

“I didn’t want to bring this up, but there are these weird rules that we have to follow for the show of not contacting somebody, and you were the only guy who reached out to me the entire time. So, you broke the rule that you’re not supposed to contact somebody.”

Craig Sjodin / ABC

The confirmation that there was off-camera contact comes amid rumors that had heavy communication with another suitor, Dale, during the production shut down, and that she rode off into the sunset with him less than two weeks into filming.

An insider told People that one of Clare’s potential guys found a way to get in touch with her during the quarantine and they began talking online well before meeting in person.

“By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love,” the source added. ” No one else stood a chance.”

Bachelorette producers do not seem to be hiding the fact that Clare was smitten with Dale at first sight. In a new promo for the show, which can be seen here, Clare gushed after she met the former NFL player. She was then shown predicting she just met her future husband as footage of Dale entering The Bachelorette compound played.

Fans will have to tune in to find out if Blake was cut from the cast after breaking the rules– and if Dale did something similar as far as contacting The Bachelorette star ahead of time. If Care did keep Blake on, it is also possible that he went on to “date” her rumored replacement, Tayshia Adams.