Laurence Bédard Bares Her Hourglass Figure In Red-Hot Lingerie

Laurence Bédard thrilled many of her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, October 13, in a new post that captured her in a sexy lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed the Canadian bombshell standing in front of a full-length mirror. Bédard opened her arms to the sides, placing her hands on either side of the mirror. The photographer was positioned to her right and closer to the ground. Bédard glanced at the camera through the reflection, directing her gaze downward.

Bédard sizzled in a red-hot two-piece lingerie set that contrasted with her light complexion. The bottoms boasted a thong back with double straps. The upper ones were thick and sat high, while the lower ones were thin and created a cut-out that drew further attention to her toned booty.

Her matching bra featured an underwire structure that helped to accentuate her cleavage. The cups were partially covered in lace, which added a semi-sheer quality to the garment while still keeping it Instagram-friendly. Like the bottoms, it also had an extra set of straps that created cut-outs on her chest for added spiciness.

Bédard wore her chocolate-colored hair styled down in her signature bob.

Bédard revealed in the caption that the photo was taken by Montreal photographer Donat Boulerice.

The post proved to be an immediate hit with her fans. Within the first two hours, it has attracted more than 50,800 likes and over 580 comments. Many of her followers used the opportunity to share flattering comments about her beauty and physique, while others expressed their admiration for her body art.

“Your body artwork is amazing! Was it all done by one artist or is it an art collection of a couple artist?” one user wrote, and Bédard responded that she has used a couple of artists.

“I’d like to quote Archie Andrews by saying ‘Hubbbaaaa Hubbbaaaa,'” raved another user.

“TATTED UP FLAWLESS PERFECTION THOSE LIPS AND CURVES MAMI LOOKING BREATHTAKING IN RED,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Beautiful photo of you, really love the underwear [eyes emoji] suits you,” added a fourth fan.

Bédard often shows off her killer body clad in lingerie or swimsuits, though she also likes to explore her more dolled-up side. Last week, she took to her Instagram account to upload a snapshot in which she stunned in a plunging top and jeans combo, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The upper half of her outfit featured an interesting cut with two thick straps hanging down from the front. The jeans sat low, showcasing her flat stomach.