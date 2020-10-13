Dajana Gudić Takes A Dip In The Pool, Shakes Her Booty In Skimpy Multi-Patterned Bikini

Dajana Gudić is celebrating her friend’s birthday in style this week, and she has been sure to keep her Instagram feed updated. A sultry reel on Monday evening showed the model heading out to the pool and taking a dip in the water as she sported a multi-patterned two-piece. Her swimwear did nothing but favors for her curvy figure and certainly commanded fans’ attention.

Dajana’s ensemble included a triangle-shaped top made of white, cheetah-print, and brown pieces of vertical fabric. Thin cheetah-print strings tied around her neck and back while the low-plunging neckline squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center. She looked dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction as the cups rested far apart on her chest.

Dajana’s flat tummy was on show between the top and a matching high-cut thong. The front of the swimwear sat well below her belly button to expose her abdomen, while the strings on the sides tied above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. Her shapely legs were completely exposed in the tiny bikini bottom.

Dajana went for a fully natural look with her blond locks styled in messy, soaking wet waves.

The video was geo-tagged as Villas at the Wynn and showed Dajana stepping out of the home onto a large patio. A stunning view of tall trees and a lawn with a pond could be seen in the distance across the pool. The area appeared to be surrounded by neat hedges and bushes.

While the scenery was certainly beautiful, fans were likely focused on Dajana. She strutted over to the water and slowly stepped in before paddling to the opposite edge of the pool. The model hoisted herself up and shook her round booty as she took in her surroundings.

Then, the clip cut to a shot of Dajana resting on her hip on the top step. She crossed her legs slightly and popped out her chest as she swayed slightly and flashed a thoughtful gaze into the distance.

The post received more than 11,800 likes and just over 430 comments in under a day. Fans flocked to the comments section to shower Dajana in praise.

“The hottest,” fellow model Bri Teresi wrote with multiple heart-eye emoji.

“Omgggg you look so bombbbb,” another user added.

“Can’t stop watching, you look gorgeous,” a third person wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” a fourth fan declared.

Dajana always knows how to send her followers into a frenzy. In another share, the babe posed on a swing as she flaunted her toned backside in a tight thong bodysuit.