Ashanti Celebrates Her 40th Birthday In A Sexy Silver Bikini

Actress and R&B songstress Ashanti tantalized her 5.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling shot in which she stretched out on a mesh net over a stunning expanse of water. The photo was captured in Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, as the geotag indicated, by photographer Phillip George. Ashanti tagged the photographer in the caption of the post so her followers would know who took the smoking-hot snap.

She rocked a skimpy silver bikini that put her voluptuous curves on full display. Ashanti also tagged the brand GSaints By Tracey Saintil and Adina’s Jewels in the picture, suggesting that her ensemble came from those two labels.

The bikini top featured small metallic silver patches of fabric that covered up any NSFW areas, and featured thin straps to craft the remainder of the cups and stretch around her neck. The garment put a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display, and also left her flat stomach and sculpted shoulders exposed.

She paired the top with bottoms crafted from the same eye-catching fabric, and they likewise featured a small piece of fabric embellished with plenty of sexy, strappy details. One set of straps stretched low on her hips, accentuating her curvaceous figure, and others extended upwards, with the top horizontal segment stretching over her belly button.

She stretched out on a mesh net attached to what looked like a luxurious boat, and her hair was pulled up in a sleek style that slicked her hair back from her flawless features while still leaving plenty of volume in the ponytail itself.

She had on a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sunshine, and also wore large hoop earrings and a golden bangle bracelet.

She paired the sizzling snap with some celebratory emoji in the caption, and her followers absolutely loved the update. The post received over 158,900 likes within just two hour of going live. It also racked up 3,650 comments from her audience.

“Happy birthday queen legend forever,” one fan wrote, wishing the singer and actress well on her special day.

“It’s the BODY for me,” another commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“All I can say is… “I have been sleeping on how sexy Ashanti really is.”” a third fan remarked.

“You are EXQUISITE birthday girl. Have a great new chapter,” another chimed in.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashanti thrilled her audience with a sizzling snap in which she rocked a pair of skimpy purple shorts, a cropped t-shirt and a designer bucket hat. She also layered on plenty of accessories, including oodles of gold bangles on both arms, and posed in front of a graffiti-painted gate covering up a storefront.